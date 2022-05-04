Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,909 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,909 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

