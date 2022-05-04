Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

