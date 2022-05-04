Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

