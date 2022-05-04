Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

