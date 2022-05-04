Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

M opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

