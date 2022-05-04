ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManTech International worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MANT stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

