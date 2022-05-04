Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Marten Transport worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 107,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Marten Transport news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

