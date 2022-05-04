Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $7,121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

MEDP stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

