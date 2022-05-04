Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

