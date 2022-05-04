Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is RE Advisers Corp’s Largest Position

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $199,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

