Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.