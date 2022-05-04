Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day moving average of $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.