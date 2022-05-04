Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

