Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,255 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $271,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.31 and its 200 day moving average is $310.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

