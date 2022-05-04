Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.31 and its 200 day moving average is $310.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

