Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,694 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $453,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

