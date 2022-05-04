MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 20.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 25.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 268.74 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

