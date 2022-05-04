M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,902 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honest were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,625,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,582,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

