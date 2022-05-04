M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.