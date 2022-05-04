M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

