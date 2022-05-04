M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 10,336 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 525.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,672 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 239,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.19. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

