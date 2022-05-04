M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 5,104 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $12,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

