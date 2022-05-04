M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 5,531 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,804. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

