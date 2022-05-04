M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

