M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

