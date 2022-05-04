M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,074 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

