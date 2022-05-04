M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

NYSE:IRT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

