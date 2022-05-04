M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,248,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

