M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Prudential by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prudential by 164.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.05) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.47) to GBX 1,665 ($20.80) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,590 ($19.86) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,375 ($17.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.