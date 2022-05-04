M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 255.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 566,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

