M&T Bank Corp Has $153,000 Stock Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareMax were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of CareMax by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 293,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 224,334 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

