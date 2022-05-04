M&T Bank Corp Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

