M&T Bank Corp Has $203,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

