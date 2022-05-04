M&T Bank Corp Has $222,000 Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,385.00, a PEG ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

