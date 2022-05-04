M&T Bank Corp Invests $134,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

PGRE stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.