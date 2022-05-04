M&T Bank Corp Invests $215,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

