M&T Bank Corp Invests $78,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

