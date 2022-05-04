M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Remark worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Remark by 7,511.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 754,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 204,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 96.01% and a net margin of 171.81%.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

