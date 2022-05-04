M&T Bank Corp Makes New $151,000 Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 29.5% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 322,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

