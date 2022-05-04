M&T Bank Corp Makes New $153,000 Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

PSO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

