M&T Bank Corp Makes New $165,000 Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.