M&T Bank Corp Makes New $46,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 468,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $537.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

