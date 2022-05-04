M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $132,187,000.

KT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

KT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KT’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

