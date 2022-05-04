M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

