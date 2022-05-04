M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,132 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NG stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426 over the last three months. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

