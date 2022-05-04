M&T Bank Corp Purchases 145 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

