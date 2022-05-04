M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 829 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

