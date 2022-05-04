M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 8,730 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

