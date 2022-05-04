M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $18,662,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $13,056,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,622,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 1,700,591 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

