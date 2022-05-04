M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. increased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

